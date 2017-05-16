H&R Block CEO Bill Cobb Leaving

Tax preparation services company H&R Block (HRB) said Tuesday that Chief Executive Bill Cobb is retiring effectively July 31. The company named Tom Gerke, currently its general counsel and chief administrative officer, as interim CEO and said it is starting a search for a new CEO. The company will consider internal and external candidates, it said in a statement. Shares fell 3% premarket, but are up 16.5% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.3%.
