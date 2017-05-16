Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July gained 1 cent at 4.2425 a bushel; July corn was unchanged at 3.6775 bushel; July oats was 1.50 cents lower at $2.2975 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 11 cents at $9.7625 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .55 cent at $1.2190 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.57 cents at $1.4095 a pound; while June lean hogs were 1.47 cents higher at $.7872 a pound.