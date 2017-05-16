S&P, Nasdaq Open at Record Intraday Highs

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology and consumer staples stocks.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 30.98 points, or 0.15 percent, at 21,012.92, the S&P 500 was up 2.35 points, or 0.098 percent, at 2,404.67 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.97 points, or 0.13 percent, at 6,157.64.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)