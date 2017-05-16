On Our Radar

S&P, Nasdaq Open at Record Intraday Highs

Traders Timothy Nick, left, Peter Tuchman, center, and Gordon Charlop work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 16, 2017. U.S. stock indexes took a small step back on Thursday, while bond yields recovered some of their sharp losses from the prior day. Stock markets around the world rallied. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology and consumer staples stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 30.98 points, or 0.15 percent, at 21,012.92, the S&P 500 was up 2.35 points, or 0.098 percent, at 2,404.67 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.97 points, or 0.13 percent, at 6,157.64. 

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

