Etsy, Sina gain; Virtusa, Dick's Sporting Goods fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., down $6.53 to $41.04

The sporting goods store operator joined a long line of struggling retailers in delivering poor results for its first quarter.

TJX Companies Inc., down $3.14 to $73.76

The company, which operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported disappointing sales at established stores and issued a weak forecast.

Home Depot Inc., up 93 cents to $158.26

The home improvement retailer beat analysts' forecasts for profit and revenue and raised its outlook for the year.

Staples Inc., down 33 cents to $8.99

The office supply chain reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell far short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Kimco Realty Corp., down 79 cents to $18.15

Real estate companies that operate shopping centers posted declines Tuesday.

Sina Corp., up $15 to $99.04

The online and mobile media services company's latest results beat Wall Street's forecasts, thanks partly to a sharp pickup in online advertising sales.

Etsy Inc., up $2.41 to $13.73

Two private equity firms disclosed a combined 8 percent stake in the online crafts site.

Virtusa Corp., down $5.03 to $27.37

The provider of information technology services reported results that fell short of Wall Street's estimates.