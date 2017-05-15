Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 6.40 cents lower at $4.2620 a bushel; July corn was down .40 cent at $3.7040 a bushel; July oats was up 2 cents at $2.43 a bushel while July soybeans gained 7 cents to $9.70 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .90 cent lower at $1.2428 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .18 cent at $1.4438 pound; June lean hogs gained .13 cent to $.7783 a pound.