Grain mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July fell 9.50 cents at 4.2325 a bushel; July corn was off 3.25 cents at 3.6775 bushel; July oats was 10.75 cents lower at $2.3025 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 2.25 cents at $9.6525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off 2.72 cents at $1.2245 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 2.02 cents at $1.4252 a pound; while June lean hogs were .70 cent lower at $.7725 a pound.