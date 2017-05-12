Recalls this week: heat pumps, off-highway vehicles

More than 20,000 heat pumps are being recalled because a defect can cause the unit to overheat. Other recalled consumer products recalled this week include off-highway vehicles and nightlights.

Here's a more detailed look:

HEAT PUMPS

DETAILS: This recall involves 2, 3, 4, and 5-ton size heat pump units sold under the Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme brand names. The units are used for cooling and heating homes. The Carrier Greenspeed model numbers are: 25VNA024, 25VNA036, 25VNA048, and 25VNA060. The Bryant Evolution Extreme model numbers are: 280ANV024, 280ANV036, 280ANV048, and 280ANV060. The model number can be found on the unit nameplate (or rating plate) located on one side of the unit's exterior. On the Bryant unit, there is a label on top of the unit that reads "Bryant Evolution System."

WHY: The capacitors in the fuse boards in the heat pumps can stop working causing the unit to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: 41 reports of the heat pumps overheating. No injuries, fires or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 23,300 in the U.S. and about 2,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Carrier at 844-864-8233 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.carrier.com or www.bryant.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" for more information.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: Model year 2017 Honda Pioneer 700 side-by-side recreational off-highway vehicles. "HONDA" is printed on the front grill and rear tailgate. "Pioneer 700" is printed on the sides of the vehicle. The model and serial numbers are printed on a certification label located at the top rear of the left front wheel well. They were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from December 2016 through April 2017. More details on model numbers and serial number ranges can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Recreational-Off-Highway-Vehicles-Recalled-by-American-Honda-Recall-Alert

WHY: The front passenger seat belt buckle can fail due to a manufacturing defect, posing a risk of injury.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,200.

FOR MORE: Call American Honda at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.powersports.honda.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.

SNOWMOBILES

DETAILS: Model year 2017 Polaris RMK, PRO-RMK, SKS, and RMK snowmobiles. "Polaris" is printed on the seat and "RMK," ''PRO," ''SKS," or "ASSAULT" printed on the side body panel. The model number and VIN are displayed on the right side of the tunnel. They were sold nationwide from May 2016 through March 2017. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.Polaris dealers. More details can also be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Snowmobiles-Recalled-by-Polaris-Due-to-Crash-Hazard-Recall-Alert

WHY: A weld on the steering post can separate, resulting in loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard.

INCIDENTS: 13 reports of a steering post weld separation. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 6,000.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or visit www.polaris.com and click on "Product Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

BICYCLE HANDLEBARS

DETAILS: Profile Design Cobra S carbon-wrapped black handlebar stems sold individually and as original equipment on the following Kestrel, Fuji, Jamis and Scott bicycle models: 2009 Kestrel Talon SL Tri Ultegra, 2009 Kestrel Evoke SL, 2010 Kestrel Talon SL Tri- Ultegra, 2010 Kestrel Talon Tri- Force, Fuji 2009 D-6 Pro, Fuji 2010 D-6 Pro, Fuji 2010 D-6 Matt Reed, Jamis 2010 Xenith T2, Scott 2008 CR1 Plasma LTD (model# 209562), Scott 2009 Plasma Premium (model # 212052) and Scott 2010 Plasma Premium (model # 215722). The stems were sold in seven lengths or sizes including 60 mm, 70 mm, 80 mm, 90 mm, 100 mm, 110 mm and 120 mm. "Profile Design" and "Cobra S" are printed in white on the black handlebar stems. Only black stems are included in this recall. They were sold at independent bicycle stores nationwide from January 2007 through December 2013.

WHY: The bicycle handlebar stems can corrode and break, causing the rider to lose control and crash.

INCIDENTS: 10 reports of the bicycle handlebar stems corroding and breaking, including one report of an injury to a rider when the bicycle stem broke causing the rider to lose control.

HOW MANY: About 9,700 in the U.S. and 135 were in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Profile Design at 888-800-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.profile-design.com and click on "Recall Notices" for more information.

NIGHT LIGHTS

DETAILS: This recall involves luminescent night lights Model 2017-G, a square-shaped night light with a rounded top. The night light glows green when plugged into an electrical outlet. The back of the night light has a metallic sticker with the "UL" logo on it. If the UL label has a number on it beginning with the letter H or I followed by seven numbers, it is included in this recall. The night lights were given free to consumers, individually and in energy conservation kits. The recalled night lights were distributed as free promotional products by various companies between November 2016 and March 2017.

WHY: The night lights can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: 14 incidents of the night lights smoking or smoldering. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 37,000.

FOR MORE: Call AM Conservation Group at 866 878-1060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.amconservationgroup.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS

DETAILS: SWIFT wireless gateway sold with fire alarm systems. The gateways are round, white and measure eight inches in diameter. The gateways are the bridge between the fire alarm control panel and the detectors. These systems are used primarily for indoor or covered areas in commercial buildings, such as in office buildings, hotels, industrial facilities, and apartment complexes. The model number and date codes are printed on the back of the gateway on a white label on the circuit board. They were sold at Honeywell distributors nationwide between October 2014 and December 2016. Details on brand names, model numbers and date codes can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Honeywell-International-Recalls-SWIFT-Wireless-Gateway-Sold-with-Fire-Alarm-Systems

WHY: The smoke detectors connected to the gateway can fail to activate properly when significant environmental contaminants are present, posing a risk that consumers will not be alerted to a fire.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 900.

FOR MORE: Call Honeywell at 800-289-3473 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit http://hwll.co/CPSCsafety and click on Safety Recall for more information.

SUPPLEMENT BOTTLES

DETAILS: Nature's Truth Slow Release 45mg Iron Supplement bottles. The 60-count, coated tablets were sold in a green bottle with a green flip top cap. "Nature's Truth," ''SLOW RELEASE IRON" and "45 mg" are printed on a yellow label on the bottle. Lot number 29672 and the January 2019 (EXP 01/2019) expiration date are printed on the right side of the bottle. They were sold at Quick Chek stores in New Jersey and independent pharmacies nationwide from February 2017 to March 2017.

WHY: The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The tablets inside the bottle contain iron, which can cause serious injury or death to young children if multiple tablets are ingested at once.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 250.

FOR MORE: Call Nature's Truth at 844-544-1030 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday, send email to customerservice@naturestruthproducts.com, or visit www.naturestruthproducts.com for more information.