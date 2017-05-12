The Latest: Alaska mine CEO sees EPA settlement as new start

The Latest on a settlement involving the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

The CEO of a Canadian-owned company pursuing a copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a world-class Alaska salmon fishery says he's excited the company will be able to seek permits for the proposed Pebble Mine.

Tom Collier said the settlement of his company's lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency represents a new start for the mine.

He says Pebble Limited Partnership hopes to initiate permitting this year for what he says will be a smaller mine. He declined to discuss specifics but thinks it will have more support.

Representatives of Alaska Native organizations and conservation groups on Friday reiterated their opposition to the mine.

As part of the settlement announced Friday, the EPA says it will begin a process to withdraw restrictions it proposed on development in the Bristol Bay region under President Obama.

___

5:50 a.m.

The Trump administration has settled a lawsuit over the proposed development of a massive gold and copper mine at the headwaters of one of Alaska's premier salmon fisheries.

The Environmental Protection Agency settled the long-running case Friday with the Pebble Limited Partnership.

Under the agreement, the Canadian-owned company can seek a federal permit to build its mine near Bristol Bay.

Pebble sued in federal court over what it claimed was EPA's collusion with mine opponents to block the project, which a study shows could pose significant risk to salmon populations in the bay. A review by EPA's inspector general found no evidence the agency acted improperly.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Friday the settlement provides Pebble with a fair process for moving forward with the project while avoiding time-consuming litigation.