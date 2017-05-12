Hain Celestrial, Trade Desk rise; Wayfair, CyberArk slump

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

J.C. Penney Co., down 74 cents to $4.55

Losses at the department store operator doubled in the first quarter and sales at established stores fell again.

Nordstrom Inc., down $5.01 to $41.20

Sales at established stores across the Seattle-based department store chain fell more than analysts were expecting.

The Trade Desk Inc., up $12.01 to $51.90

The company, which provides a technology platform for advertising buyers, reported earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

Wayfair Inc., down $3.86 to $60.68

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is making a big push into online furniture sales, which would put it in competition with companies like Wayfair.

CyberArk Software Ltd., down $6.86 to $48.29

The maker of security software for businesses forecast full-year earnings that were below Wall Street's estimates.

Citizens Financial Group Inc., down 35 cents to $36.65

Bank stocks took losses as bond yields fell, which will force interest rates lower on loans and make it less profitable for banks to lend money.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., up $2.25 to $38.13

The company, which makes organic and natural products, said an internal accounting review was nearly complete and that it should be able make its annual regulatory filing soon.

AstraZeneza PLC, up $2.87 to $34

The pharmaceutical company reported results from a trial of a lung-cancer treatment.