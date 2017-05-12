Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 19.20 cents higher at $4.4520 a bushel; May corn was up .40 cent at $3.60 a bushel; July oats was down 1.60 cents at $2.4440 a bushel while May soybeans lost 3.60 cents to $9.6240 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.28 cent higher at $1.2520 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .43 cent at $1.4280 pound; May lean hogs gained .25 cent to $.7178 a pound.