Kohl's Earnings Beat, But Sales Miss

Kohl's Corp. reported first quarter net income of $66 million, or 39 cents per share, up from $17 million or 9 cents per share, for the same period last year. Sales were $3.84 billion, down from $3.97 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 29 cents and sales of $3.91 billion. Same-store sales were down 2.7% compared with a FactSet consensus for a 1.2% decline. Kohl's shares are unchanged in Thursday premarket trading, and down 18.4% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 7.2% for 2017 to date.
