Senate Democrat Feinstein Calls For Independent FBI Director

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday said that the FBI director who would replace the fired James Comey, "must be strong and independent."

Feinstein said in a statement that President Donald Trump called her Tuesday afternoon to tell her that Comey was being removed from the top FBI job. When Trump announces a replacement, the nomination would be reviewed by the Judiciary Committee.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; editing by Grant McCool)