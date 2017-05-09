White House Fires FBI Director James Comey

FBI Director James Comey has been fired, the White House announced late Tuesday. "The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement, saying Comey has been "terminated and removed from office." Earlier in the day, the FBI clarified a statement Comey made before a Senate panel that overstated the number of classified emails Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin forwarded to the personal computer of her husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner. Comey had come under fire from Democrats last year after announcing an investigation into Clinton's emails right before the presidential election, while not disclosing until later a probe into ties between Donald Trump's campaign team and Russian intelligence officials.
