Fossil Group Shares Plummet After Results, Outlook Miss Street View

Fossil Group Inc. shares tanked in the extended session Tuesday after the fashion-accessories maker's quarterly results and outlook fell well short of Wall Street expectations. Fossil shares plummeted 17% to $14.99 after hours. The company reported an adjusted loss of $1 a share on revenue of $581.8 million. For the second quarter, Fossil expects an adjusted loss of 83 cents to $1 a share, while analysts had been forecasting a loss of 9 cents a share.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.