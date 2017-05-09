On Our Radar

Fossil Group Shares Plummet After Results, Outlook Miss Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Fossil Group Inc. shares tanked in the extended session Tuesday after the fashion-accessories maker's quarterly results and outlook fell well short of Wall Street expectations. Fossil shares plummeted 17% to $14.99 after hours. The company reported an adjusted loss of $1 a share on revenue of $581.8 million. For the second quarter, Fossil expects an adjusted loss of 83 cents to $1 a share, while analysts had been forecasting a loss of 9 cents a share.

