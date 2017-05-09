On Our Radar

Electronic Arts Shares Surge As Earnings, Outlook Tops Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Electronic Arts Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the video-game publisher topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Electronic Arts shares advanced 4% to $99.88 after hours. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.81 a share on revenue of $1.53 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $1.63 a share on revenue of $1.49 billion. For fiscal 2018, EA sees earnings of about $3.57 a share on revenue of $5.08 billion. Analysts had estimated $3.25 a share on revenue of $5.1 billion.

