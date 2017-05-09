Electronic Arts Shares Surge As Earnings, Outlook Tops Street View

Electronic Arts Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the video-game publisher topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Electronic Arts shares advanced 4% to $99.88 after hours. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.81 a share on revenue of $1.53 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $1.63 a share on revenue of $1.49 billion. For fiscal 2018, EA sees earnings of about $3.57 a share on revenue of $5.08 billion. Analysts had estimated $3.25 a share on revenue of $5.1 billion.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.