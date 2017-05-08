Former executive at bankrupt NYC law firm convicted of fraud

A former executive of a major New York law firm has been convicted on charges he hid the struggling firm's finances before it collapsed in 2012.

Joel Sanders, the former chief financial officer of Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, was found guilty Monday of securities fraud, scheme to defraud and conspiracy.

According to The New York Times , another former executive on trial, Stephen DiCarmine, was acquitted of the charges.

The verdict came 20 months after an earlier criminal case against the firm's most senior executives ended in mistrial.

At its height, the law firm had nearly 3,000 employees around the world. It traced its roots back to the early 1900s. Among its partners was former Manhattan district attorney, New York governor and Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.

