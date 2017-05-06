Why MGM Resorts' Shares Popped 12% in April

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of gaming giant MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) jumped 12.1% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company reported earnings and got some good news from Macau.

So what

First quarter revenue jumped 22.6% to $2.71 billion and net income more than tripled to $206.8 million, or $0.36 per share. The quarter included full contribution from Borgata and National Harbor, which drove results.

Image source: Getty Images.

Gaming stocks in general got a lift from word that Macau's gaming revenue rose 18.1% in March, followed by a 16.3% increase for April. MGM has a single property on the Macau Peninsula now, but will open a new resort on Cotai later this year, which could be its most profitable resort in the portfolio.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

MGM has been able to grow off its base in Las Vegas, and the growth in Macau is the boost the company needs to grow the bottom line. Leverage that was once a huge problem for MGM is also less problematic with $13.1 billion in debt and $841.4 million in EBITDA last quarter alone. If Macau continues to grow and Las Vegas grows slowly and steadily, this could be a sign of better things to come.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017



Travis Hoium has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.