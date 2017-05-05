On Our Radar

S&P, Nasdaq Open Higher, IBM Weighs Down Dow

Traders Timothy Nick, left, Peter Tuchman, center, and Gordon Charlop work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 16, 2017. U.S. stock indexes took a small step back on Thursday, while bond yields recovered some of their sharp losses from the prior day. Stock markets around the world rallied. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Traders Timothy Nick, left, Peter Tuchman, center, and Gordon Charlop work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 16, 2017. U.S. stock indexes took a small step back on Thursday, while bond yields recovered some of their sharp losses from the prior day. Stock markets around the world rallied. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.14 points, or 0.03 percent, at 20,944.33.

The S&P was up 5.14 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,394.66 and the Nasdaq was up 16.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 6,091.84. 

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

