Move over mud jeans: Neiman Marcus sells $1,425 torn sneaker

Mud jeans are so last week. The latest destroyed fashion item to light up social media is a ripped-up sneaker that sells for $1,425 at Neiman Marcus.

Pictures on the department store's website show a white and yellow high-top sneaker with large holes, peeling leather and numerous scratches. Neiman Marcus says online that the sneakers have "heavy distressing," and are an example of Maison Margiela's "avant-garde fashion."

Just last week, rival Nordstrom got its share of social media attention for selling dirty-looking jeans with caked-on mud for $425.

A representative for Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.