Emails Of Macron's French Presidential Campaign Leaked: Reports

Hackers have released emails from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron just days before voters go to the polls, according to media reports late Friday. The nine-gigabyte cache of emails was posted by an anonymous user on Pastebin,according to Reuters.. The Macron campaign confirmed that had been hacked, Reuters reported. French voters go to the polls on Sunday to choose between centrist candidate Macron and right-wing candidate Marine LePen.
