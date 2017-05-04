Zynga Jumps 7% After Earnings Beat

Zynga Inc. slightly beat earnings expectations with a Thursday report, and shares jumped about 7% in late trading. The social-gaming company reported a net loss of $9.5 million, or a penny a share, on revenue of $194.3 million, with sales gaining 4% from a year ago. Analysts on average expected a loss of 2 cents a share on sales of $192.6 million, according to FactSet. Zynga shares topped $3 in late trading, a level the stock has not crossed in regular trading since late 2016.
