U.S. Stocks Finish Mostly Unchanged In Range-bound Trading

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Thursday while the Dow slipped in range-bound trading as weak energy shares were offset by relief over the passage of a revised health care bill. Energy stocks were the biggest losers as oil prices fell to their lowest since November. However, optimism over easing of legislative gridlock helped to digest the selling pressure after House Republicans secured enough support to pass the American Health Care Act, which would repeal and replace Obamacare. The S&P 500 edged up 1 point to close at 2,389 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 6 points to end at 20,951. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2 points to close at 6,075.
