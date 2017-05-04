Shares Of Herbalife Rally On Upbeat 2017 Outlook

Shares of Herbalife Inc. climbed in Thursday's extended session after the nutritional-products company posted strong quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat outlook for the full year. Herbalife reported its first-quarter earnings fell to $85.2 million, or 98 cents a share, from $95.8 million, or $1.12 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company would have earned $1.24 a share. Revenue slid to $1.1 billion from $1.12 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $1.05 billion. Herbalife projected second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents to $1.08 and 2017 adjusted EPS of $4.25 to $4.65. Analysts are forecasting an average EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter and $3.96 for 2017. Herbalife shares rallied 4.5% after hours.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.