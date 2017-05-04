Queen Elizabeth's Husband Prince Philip To Retire From Public Life: Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, is stepping down from public life and will stop carrying out public engagements from this fall, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday morning. The 95-year old Prince Philip will still attend previously scheduled events between now and August. "Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," Buckingham Palace said. Earlier on Thursday, news that the Queen had called in all her staff for a meeting whirred the rumor mill into action. Some had speculated the Queen would abdicate, while others guessed she would announce a royal engagement or discuss the health of her husband.
