McDonald's Introduces Signature Crafted Recipes Sandwiches In Florida, Hiring 5,000 Workers

McDonald's Corp. said Thursday that it has introduced its Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches - Maple Bacon Dijon, Pico Guacamole and Sweet BBQ Bacon - at nearly 900 Florida restaurants. The sandwiches were introduced this week, along with a new utensil, the "Frork," that diners can eat them with. The Signature Crafted sandwiches can be customized with beef or chicken, and a choice of either an artisan roll or sesame seed bun. Florida restaurants are also getting the "Experience of the Future" upgrade, including self-order kiosks, table service, and buildings with side-by-side drive-thru lanes. To support the upgrades, McDonald's Florida franchisees are hiring 5,000 workers. McDonald's are nearly flat in premarket trading, and up 17.2% for the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 6.7% for 2017 to date.
