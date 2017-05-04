Watch Live: President Trump Signs Religious Liberty Executive Order

McDonald's Introduces Signature Crafted Recipes Sandwiches In Florida, Hiring 5,000 Workers

By Tonya Garcia Markets MarketWatch Pulse

McDonald's Corp. said Thursday that it has introduced its Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches - Maple Bacon Dijon, Pico Guacamole and Sweet BBQ Bacon - at nearly 900 Florida restaurants. The sandwiches were introduced this week, along with a new utensil, the "Frork," that diners can eat them with. The Signature Crafted sandwiches can be customized with beef or chicken, and a choice of either an artisan roll or sesame seed bun. Florida restaurants are also getting the "Experience of the Future" upgrade, including self-order kiosks, table service, and buildings with side-by-side drive-thru lanes. To support the upgrades, McDonald's Florida franchisees are hiring 5,000 workers. McDonald's are nearly flat in premarket trading, and up 17.2% for the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 6.7% for 2017 to date.

