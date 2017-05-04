Marathon Oil and Facebook slip while Fitbit climbs

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Continue Reading Below

Zions Bancorporation, up 9 cents to $40.67

Banks rose as bond yields and interest rates turned higher.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 68 to $14.17

Energy companies tumbled as the price of oil continued to fall.

Capital Bank Financial Corp., down $2.25 to $39.80

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Southeastern regional bank agreed to be bought by First Horizon National for $2.2 billion.

Church & Dwight Co., up $2.10 to $50.85

The maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda raised its profit estimate after its first-quarter results were better than analysts expected.

Fitbit Inc., up 69 cents to $6.37

The maker of wearable fitness trackers reported stronger first-quarter results than Wall Street expected.

Tailored Brands Inc., up 22 cents to $12.83

The men's apparel company raised its annual profit forecast after it announced the end of a partnership with Macy's.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up 92 cents to $12.94

The home builder posted better sales than investors had forecast.

Facebook Inc., down 95 cents to $150.85

The social media network had a solid first quarter but saw its shares retreat from all-time highs.