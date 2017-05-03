Why Etsy, Inc. Stock Is Sinking

What happened

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY)shares fell as much as 13.1% on Wednesday after the online marketplace operator announced a first-quarter loss and said it is replacing its CEO and cutting its workforce by 8%. As of 11:11 a.m. EDT, the stock is down 10%.

Yesterday after market close, Etsy reportedfirst-quarter revenue of about $97 million and a net loss of $421,000. This compares to revenue and net income of $82 million and $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter, respectively.

A "challenging February" played a role in the company's "lower than anticipated first quarter results," management said.

Perhaps more notable news than its first-quarter earnings was the sudden announcement that the Etsy board of directors appointed board member Josh Silverman as CEO, effective May 3. As Silverman steps into the CEO role, which was previously held by Chad Dickerson, Dickerson will also step down from his role as chairman of the board. Board member Fred Wilson will succeed Dickerson as chairman.

Going forward, Etsy says a recent realignment of its workforce to "better support the evolving needs of our business" has positioned the company with stronger cross-functional workflow and enabled Etsy to eliminate about 80 positions, or about 8% of its workforce.

In addition, the company says it plans to review its full-year outlook and reissue guidance for the year along with its second-quarter results.

