Tableau Software Shares Surge On Narrower-than-expected Loss

Tableau Software Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the data analytics company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the quarter. Tableau shares surged 8% to $59.10 after hours. The company reported an adjusted fiscal first-quarter loss of 3 cents a share on revenue of $199.9 million. Tableau had forecast a loss of 8 cents to 15 cents for the quarter, according to FactSet data. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 11 cents a share on revenue of $200.9 million.
