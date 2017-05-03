Sprint reports 4Q loss

Sprint Corp. (S) on Wednesday reported a loss of $283 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $8.54 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.21 billion, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $33.35 billion.

Sprint shares have increased nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

