Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 1.40 cents lower at $4.40 a bushel; May corn was up .40 cent at $3.6440 a bushel; July oats was down 7 cents at $2.3440 a bushel while May soybeans gained 6 cents to $9.640 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 2.18 cents higher at $1.2923 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .30 cent at $1.4933 pound; May lean hogs rose 1 cent to $.6795653 a pound.