Five9 Shares Rally As Quarterly Results Top Wall Street View

Five9 Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the cloud-computing software company topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Five9 shares surged 12% to $20.20 after hours. For the first quarter, the company reported breakeven per-share results on revenue of $47 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated a loss of 4 cents a share on revenue of $44.7 million. For the second quarter, Five9 forecast a loss of 2 cents to 4 cents a share on revenue of $45.3 million to $46.3 million, while analysts had estimated a loss of 3 cents a share on revenue of $44.8 million.
