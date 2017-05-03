Apple's Stock Drop To Blame For Over Half Of The Dow's Decline

Apple Inc.'s stock dropped 1.8% in morning trade Wednesday, in the wake of fiscal second-quarter results, to pace the decliners in the Dow Jones Industrial Average . The price decline of $2.66 was shaving about 18 points off the Dow's price, or more than half of the Dow's 30-point decline. The company raised investor concerns late Tuesday by saying it was experiencing a "pause" in iPhone sales, ahead of new offerings later this year, but analysts remained bullish on the stock.
