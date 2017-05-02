The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 30, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
Continue Reading Below
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher
1. The Fix by David Baldacci - 9781455586554 - (Grand Central Publishing)
2. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
3. Golden Prey by John Sandford - 9780399184581 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Option B by Adam Grant & Sheryl Sandberg - 9781524732691 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher - 9781101539927 - (Penguin Young Readers Group)
6. The Black Book by David Ellis & James Patterson - 9780316464147 - (Little, Brown and Company)
7. Shattered by Amie Parnes & Jonathan Allen - 9780553447095 - (CrownArchetype)
8. Lion by Saroo Brierley - 9780399587153 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. One Perfect Lie by Lisa Scottoline - 9781250099587 - (St. Martin's Press)
10. Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon - 9780553496666 - (Random House Children's Books)
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.
____