Gold Ends Slightly Higher Following a Recent Drop To Three-week Lows

Gold prices settled slightly higher Tuesday, a day after settling at the lowest level in three weeks. Investors awaited the outcome Wednesday of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which will be closely watched for clues on the pace of future interest-rate hikes. June gold rose $1.50, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,257 an ounce. It lost 1% Monday to settle at $1,255.50 an ounce, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 10, according to FactSet data.
