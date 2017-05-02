CBS kept ratings-winning ways last week, while Fox faltered

It was another winning week for CBS, another week of struggle for Fox among prime-time viewers.

CBS won last week with an average of 6.2 million viewers, claiming 13 of the Top 20 shows, according to Nielsen. It was CBS' eighth winning week in a row.

Runner-up NBC averaged 5.3 million viewers, placing four shows in the Top 20. ABC had 4.1 million, with two shows in the Top 20. Fox had 2.43 million, with its top-ranked series, "Empire," placing 21st for the week.

For News Channel was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 2.309 million viewers, just a hair-width ahead of TNT with 2.307 million.

NBC's "Nightly News" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 7.65 million viewers.