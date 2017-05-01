Tribune Media and GGP rise while Textron and Wesco skid

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Tribune Media Co., up $2.19 to $38.75
The Financial Times reported that 21st-Century Fox and Blackstone may try to buy the TV station company.
Affiliated Managers Group Inc., down $9.75 to $155.84
The asset management company had a disappointing first quarter.
GGP Inc., up $1 to $22.61
The shopping real estate investment trust met Wall Street forecasts in the first quarter of the year.
Ensign Group Inc., up $1.22 to $19.17
The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care reported more revenue than investors expected.
Autodesk Inc., up $1.91 to $91.98
Technology companies moved higher than the rest of the market on Monday.
Textron Inc., down 53 cents to $46.13
Industrial companies slipped after a disappointing report from U.S. manufacturing companies.
Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc., down $2.20 to $9.95
The aerospace supply chain management company gave a weak second-quarter forecast and said its CEO retired.
Noble Energy Inc., down 3 cents to $32.30
Energy companies declined with the prices of fuels including oil and wholesale gasoline.