Suspected Gunman And 1 Victim Dead In San Diego Shooting

Police killed the suspected gunman in a shooting Sunday at a San Diego apartment complex's pool, according to media reports. A man shot seven people as a birthday party took place at the pool, and one of the victims has died, said a report from a local TV news channel, Fox 5 San Diego. Another man was injured as he broke his arm while running from the pool at the La Jolla Crossroads complex in the University City area, said a San Diego Union-Tribune report. Police have identified the gunman as Peter Selis, a 49-year-old resident at the complex.
