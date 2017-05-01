Stocks Of 5 Most Valuable Companies All Reached Records, Led By Apple, Alphabet And Microsoft

Shares of the five biggest companies by market capitalization are all hitting record highs, which is helping propel the Nasdaq Composite to new heights while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average continue to lag behind. The companies are all Nasdaq listed. Shares of Apple Inc. , with a market cap of $770.1 billion, ran up 2.2%; Google parent Alphabet Inc. , with a $642.7 billion market cap, rose 1%; Microsoft Corp. , with a $535.6 billion market cap, rallied 1.3%; Amazon.com Inc. surged 3.1% to lift its market cap to $455.6 billion; and Facebook Inc. , at a $441.6 billion valuation, hiked up 1.3%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.8% toward a fresh record, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.4% to be about 0.1% below its record close of 2,395.96 on March 1. The Dow rose 11 points, or 0.1%, and was 0.8% away from its record.
