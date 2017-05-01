The Latest: Ryan says $1T bill will make US stronger, safer

The Latest on the agreement reached on a $1 trillion spending bill in Congress (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

10:30 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is strongly endorsing a $1 trillion-plus catchall spending bill, saying its budget increases for the military and border security will make the U.S. "stronger and safer."

The Wisconsin Republicans played a key role in the talks on the bill and was eager to make sure the government wouldn't shut down on his watch if they broke down.

Ryan also praised additional funding to combat the opioid crisis. He played the decisive role is winning an extension of a school voucher program for children in the troubled Washington, D.C. school system.

Some tea party conservatives say GOP negotiators gave too many concessions to Democrats.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan says the bill "acts on President Trump's commitment to rebuild our military for the 21st century and bolster our nation's border security."

___

9:25 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration "couldn't be more pleased" with an agreement on a $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government running through September.

The plan doesn't provide President Donald Trump with money for a border wall, and it includes funding at lower levels than Trump had requested. But Pence says it's a "bipartisan win for the American people" that avoids a government shutdown.

Pence says in an interview on "CBS This Morning" that the deal will provide a "significant increase" in military spending, a "down payment" on border security and include support for health benefits for coal miners.

___

3:12 a.m.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund most government operations through September, but denies President Donald Trump money for a southern border wall and rejects his proposed cuts to popular domestic programs.

Aides to lawmakers involved in the talks disclosed the agreement Sunday night after weeks of negotiations. The measure, which is expected to be made public early Monday, would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September.

The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during Trump's short tenure in the White House. While losing on the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump won a $15 billion down payment on his request to strengthen the military.