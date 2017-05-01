Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for May delivery was 15.20 cents higher at $4.3360 a bushel; May corn was up 9.20 cents at $3.6720 a bushel; July oats was up 4 cents at $2.32 a bushel while May soybeans gained 17.20 cents to $9.6240 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .73 cent higher at $1.2475 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .33 cent at $1.4988 pound; May lean hogs rose .05 cent to $.6703 a pound.