15 Things You Need to Know About Trump's Tax Plan

Donald Trump entered the Oval Office with a sea of campaign promises. Arguably topping that list was a pledge to completely reform the current U.S. tax code.

Continue Reading Below

It's not hard to understand why his supporters would favor tax reform. The U.S. tax code now tallies more than 10 million words, according to the Tax Foundation, with an average of 144,500 words added between 1955 and 2015. Even with the help of tax software or an accountant, preparing your taxes can be an arduous and complicated process.

Image source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Flickr.

There's also the belief that U.S. corporations are being dealt a tough hand with one of the highest corporate income tax rates in the world, 35%. This high tax rate encourages U.S. multinationals to invest overseas where corporate tax rates are lower, and it can also discourage foreign investment in the United States.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn unveiled Trump's long-awaited tax plan to the public. Here are the 15 things you need to know about Trump's proposed tax reforms.

1. It narrows the number of tax brackets from seven to three

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The highly anticipated change is that Trump's tax plan would significantly simplify the individual U.S. tax code. In particular, it would reduce the number of ordinary income tax brackets from seven (with a min. tax rate of 10% and a max tax rate of 39.6%) to just three (10%, 25%, and 35%). The specific dollar amounts of what each of the three ordinary tax brackets would correspond to weren't released.

If you recall, Trump had adopted the House Republican proposal during his campaign of three brackets at 12%, 25%, and 33%, so this new proposal isn't too far off.

Image source: Getty Images

2. It doubles the standard deduction

The simplification process continues with the deductions and credits offered (which we'll touch on below). Trump's tax proposal would double the standard deduction individuals and couples are privy to in order to make up for other deductions and credits that could be taken away.

Based on the $6,350 standard deduction for single filers in 2017 and the $12,700 standard deduction for couples, we're talking about an increase to $12,700 for single filers and $25,400 for couples. Another way to look at this is the first $12,700 in income for single filers and $25,400 for couples would be exempt from taxation.

However, Trump's tax plan makes no mention of retirement-based deductions given to those who contribute to a 401(k) or a Traditional IRA, meaning these tax-reducing incentives may go away.

3. Provides added tax relief for families with children

As expected, Trump's tax plan would focus on providing families with children greater tax incentives. Though the plan didn't list any specifics, the belief is that the Additional Child Tax Credit and/or Earned Income Tax Credit would be tinkered with to provide juicier refunds to families.

4. The mortgage interest deduction would be saved

Homeowners will be happy to hear that the mortgage interest deduction is expected to be saved, per the proposal. The mortgage interest deduction, which allows most homeowners to reduce their tax liability by deducting the interest they pay on their home mortgage, is one of the largest deductions for most taxpayers.

Image source: Pixabay.

5. The charitable giving deduction stays, too

In addition to the mortgage interest deduction, the charitable giving deduction is expected to stick around. This is a deduction that highly favors the wealthy since the amount of the deduction correlates with an individual's peak ordinary income tax bracket. For example, an individual whose last earned dollar is in the 33% tax bracket is able to deduct $0.33 for every $1 donated to an eligible charitable organization. Lower-income folks who are in the 10% and 15% tax brackets are only able to deduct $0.10 or $0.15 for every $1 donated.

6. Eliminates the net investment income tax

Well-to-do investors will be happy to see that Trump's tax plan would eliminate the net investment income tax (NIIT) that was originally passed as a provision with the Affordable Care Act. The NIIT is a 3.8% tax rate applied to investment income for individuals with modified adjusted gross incomes (MAGIs) above $200,000 and couples with MAGI's above $250,000.

7. Removes the estate tax

Trump's tax plan would also remove the estate tax, which is also commonly referred to as the "death tax." The exemption level for the estate tax is already pretty high: $5.49 million for an individual and nearly $11 million for a couple. Removing the estate tax would allow individuals and couples to pass along their wealth to whomever they choose without the threat of federal taxation on their assets.

8. Eliminates the Alternative Minimum Tax

An additional form of tax simplification comes with the proposed elimination of the Alternative Minimum Tax, or AMT. The AMT was put in place back in 1969 to ensure that wealthier individuals aren't able to skirt paying taxes due to the plethora of deductions and credits available to the rich. In 2017, the AMT may apply to single filers earning more than $54,300 and couples filing jointly with more than $84,500 in income.

Image source: Getty Images.

9. Lowers the corporate income tax rate to 15%

The biggest question mark that was answered with the release of this proposal is that the U.S. corporate income tax rate would be reduced from its current 35% to 15%. The belief is that corporations being able to keep more of their income will result in reinvestment and hiring, which will fuel growth in the U.S. economy and generate extra revenue to pay for these fairly steep tax deductions.

10. Allows for a special repatriation tax rate

As expected, Trump's tax plan would allow for a one-time special tax repatriation holiday for corporations that allows them to bring back their overseas cash at a lower tax rate. Estimates suggest that around $2.5 trillion in cash is currently being held overseas. The Trump administration believes that offering corporations an incentive to bring this capital back into the U.S. could fuel reinvestment, jobs growth, and merger and acquisition activity.

11. Establishes a territorial tax system

One of the more controversial proposals within Trump's tax outline is that it would create a "territorial tax system" to encourage companies to remain headquartered in the U.S. Specifically, it would exempt company earnings abroad from taxation. This proposal also seemingly leaves the door open for a border adjustment tax, which would punish companies that rely heavily on foreign imports and reward those who export their goods.

12. Pass-through entities qualify for the lower corporate tax rate

The other highly controversial proposal is that pass-through entities, such as hedge funds and partnerships, would be taxed at the corporate income-tax rate of 15% as opposed to the individual income tax rate. Some pundits have suggested that this provision might encourage individuals to reorganize their finances in order to take advantage of this tax shelter, although Mnuchin insisted on Wednesday that this won't be the case.

Image source: Getty Images.

13. Republicans will target the reconciliation process

The release of this tax proposal all but confirms that House Republicans will seek to pass this plan via the budget reconciliation process. Reconciliation allows the House and Senate to change laws that specifically impact the federal budget with a simple majority vote. The catch is that any tax law passed with reconciliation will sunset in 10 years. In other words, 10 years after the Trump tax plan passes (assuming it passes), the U.S. tax code would revert back to its current form if no new plan is passed.

14. This is just a blueprint

It's important for the American public to realize that Wednesday's tax plan release is nothing more than a "blueprint" of what's to come. It's almost a given that the tax plan that's been unveiled will face changes in the Senate, and possibly even in the House.

15. The goal: 3% growth

Finally, Steven Mnuchin noted during the unveiling of Trump's tax plan that the goal of cutting individual and corporate taxes is to generate annual GDP growth in the U.S. of 3%. Whether this will be enough to offset the reduction in federal revenue collection from these tax cuts remains to be seen.

The $16,122 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,122 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after.Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.