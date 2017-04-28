On Our Radar

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending April 27, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

3. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

6. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

7. Issues, Julia Michaels

8. Say You Won't Let Go, James Arthur

9. It Ain't Me, Kygo & Selena Gomez

10.Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

Top Albums

1. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

2. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix, Vol. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

3. ÷ , Ed Sheeran

4. 8, Incubus

5. digital druglord, Blackbear

6. Love and War, Brad Paisley

7. More Life, Drake

8. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

9. Starboy, The Weeknd

10.Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.