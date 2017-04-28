Oil Prices Gain For The Day, Fall For The Month

Oil prices settled with a modest gain on Friday, but fell for the month. Traders continued to weigh bullish prospects for an extension to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries production-cut deal against a bearish climb in U.S. output. June WTI crude rose 36 cents, or 0.7%, to settle $49.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices were down about 2.5% from the March 31 settlement of the front-month May contract.
