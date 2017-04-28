Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for May was up 5 cents at 4.1850 a bushel; May corn fell 4 cents at 3.58 a bushel; May oats was advanced 14.25 cents at $2.3750 a bushel; while May soybeans fell .50 cent at $9.4550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up 2.40 cents at $1.38 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.08 cents at $1.4887 a pound; while May lean hogs were .07 cent higher at $.6697 a pound.