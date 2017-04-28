German airlines to scrap requirement for 2 people in cockpit

Germany's aviation association says the country's airlines have decide to scrap rules requiring two people in the cockpit at the same time, implemented after a Germanwings pilot is believed to have crashed his own plane in France two years ago.

European Aviation Safety Agency had earlier repealed its two-person rule, introduced as an emergency measure following the 2015 crash that killed all 150 people aboard, but told airlines to perform "extensive risk assessments" of their own.

Aviation association BDL said Friday that German airlines had concluded the two-person regulation doesn't increase safety, and creates other security issues, like the "frequent and predictable opening of the cockpit door."

The airlines have implemented other measures in response to the crash, including ensuring pilots' access to psychological counselling and testing.