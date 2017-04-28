Chevron tops Street 1Q forecasts

Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $2.68 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $33.42 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.01 billion.

Chevron shares have fallen 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 7 percent. The stock has risen almost 2 percent in the last 12 months.

