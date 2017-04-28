A Billion-Dollar Business in Making the Richest 1% Even Richer

Alternative asset managers quietly manage trillions of dollars around the world, but very few people have access to their funds. Ordinary investors are more likely to own index funds, or mutual funds managed by companies like T. Rowe Pricerather than private funds from the likes of Oaktree Capital Groupthat are more common among the ultra-wealthy.

Continue Reading Below

In this segment from Industry Focus: Financials, join The Motley Fool's Gaby Lapera and Jordan Wathen for a brief discussion on who invests in these exclusive funds, and how alternative asset managers make money managing the money of the super rich.

A full transcript follows the video.

10 stocks we like better than Oaktree Capital

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oaktree Capital wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



This video was recorded on April 24, 2017.

Gaby Lapera: Generally,

it's not your average investor who'sgiving money to these alternative asset managers. It's super-wealthy individuals or families, pension funds, and,am I forgetting someone? I feel like I am.

Wathen:Pension funds,state governments, colleges. The Ivy League schools have $250 billion combinedbetween all of them; they'remajor investors in this kind of world. The bigcommonality with all these investors is they're generally tax-free. The managers who manage this money can invest differentlybecause their investors don't care about whether or not the returns are long-term capital gains or short-term capital gains. Itreally doesn't matter because they're not paying taxes anyway.

Lapera:Yeah. Thenext question would be,how do they make money? As we've answered, it depends on theasset manager, because they might specialize in different things. For example, Blackstone specializes in private equity,but it also does some real estate and hedge-fund solutions.

Wathen:Right. Blackstone is really known for private equity, but their hedge-fund solutions business has grown really big. To define that,it's basically a fund of funds. Someone comes toBlackstone with $1 billion and they say, "Wewant to invest in the world's best hedge funds,help us find them," and then they take a small cut for doing that. So there'sreally a bunch of different ways that they can make money.

And,as we talked about,the big difference with alternative asset managers is the fee structures are different. If welook at the world of mutual funds, acompany likeT. Rowe Price, which managesbillions upon billions of dollars, it manages them in traditional mutual funds, things that you and I might own,not private equity funds or whatever. It earns a simple 1% or 0.8% management fee on the assets it manages, and that's it. Alternative asset managers,on the other hand, their funds are structured sothey get a management fee, plusincentive feeswhen they generate returns in excess of a hurdle rate. The investor might want 8% a year, and beyond that, the fund company, if theygenerate 10% per year, they'll get20% of that upside, of the 2% over 8%.

Lapera:Exactly. Listeners, what you might be hearing is,these asset managers make money intwo different ways. One is through the fees, whichsometimes are dependent on assets under management and a bunch of other things. The other thing that they might make money on is their actual investments. Hopefully, they're investing in such a way that they're actually creating profit. But when you talk about investing in an asset management firm, like I said, you're probably not talking about actually giving your money to the asset management firm; you're talking about buying stock in the asset management firm.

Wathen:Generally, these companies, say, Oaktree Capital Group, for example, they manage something like $100 billion of assets. They also have about $1.5 billion that's invested in their funds. Butfor the most part,the big earnings driver is the feesthey generate on the $100 billion, rather than the $1.5 billionof their own capital that they manage.

Gaby Lapera has no position in any stocks mentioned. Jordan Wathen has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Oaktree Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.