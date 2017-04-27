Why H&E Equipment Services Stock Dropped 12%

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of industrial lift-equipment lessor H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) slid steeply in Thursday trading, closing the day down 12.4%.

So what

Since it's earnings season, you might suspect that an earnings report had something to do with investors' sudden decisions to abandon the stock -- and you'd be right.Thursday morning, H&E Equipment reported its fiscal Q1 2017 earnings, and the news was not great. Revenues declined 8% year over year, to $226.8 million, while profits of $0.15 per share were down by $0.01 in comparison with last year.

Nevertheless, H&E exceeded analyst expectations on earnings -- Wall Street had expected it to report only $0.14 per share. On revenues, however, the company fell short. Street estimates had called for $235.5 million in sales, and H&E didn't even get close to that.

Is it time to panic now? Image source: Getty Images.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Management declined to give guidance on the rest of this year in its report, which may be another factor keeping buyers away from the stock, but here's what the analysts think: According to data from Yahoo! Finance, analysts following H&E stock expect the company will earn about $0.97 per share this year on sales of $973.2 million.

So far -- and admittedly this is very early in the game -- H&E seems to be on track to meet the sales estimate, at least, even if Q1 came in a bit light on that front. As far as earnings go, Q1 profits were only $0.01 below Q1 2016's profits, and last year, H&E earned well over $1 a share. If future quarters see only similarly slim dips in profit versus last year, H&E should be able to meet expectations for this year pretty handily.

In short, despite today's big drop, I don't think there's any need to panic just yet.

10 stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and H&E Equipment Services wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



Rich Smith has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.