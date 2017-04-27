On Our Radar

Wall St Opens Higher with Earnings in Focus

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.75 points, or 0.08 percent, at 20,991.84, the S&P 500 was up 1.95 points, or 0.081677 percent, at 2,389.4 and the Nasdaq composite was up 12.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 6,038.18. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

