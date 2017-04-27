Wall St Opens Higher with Earnings in Focus

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.75 points, or 0.08 percent, at 20,991.84, the S&P 500 was up 1.95 points, or 0.081677 percent, at 2,389.4 and the Nasdaq composite was up 12.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 6,038.18. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
