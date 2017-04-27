Trump Says He'll Give Nafta Re-negotiation a 'good, Strong Shot'

President Donald Trump said Thursday he'll give the re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement a "good, strong shot" but reiterated he would "terminate" U.S. participation if he doesn't get what he called a fair deal. He said he decided to have talks since pulling out would be a "shock to the system." Trump said early Thursday on Twitter that the leaders of Canada and Mexico asked him to re-negotiate the deal. Trump's tweets followed a report that the White House was readying an executive order to pull out of the trade agreement.
